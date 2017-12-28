Amanda Bynes Plans to Return to Acting in 2018

Amanda Bynes is plotting a comeback in 2018, as she hopes to return to acting.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” her lawyer told Page Six Thursday. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

If the 31-year-old Bynes gets an acting gig in 2018, it would be her first since she appeared in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone.

Bynes has been spending her time as a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after a chaotic few years. She’s been sober after hit-and-runs and a DUI in 2012, was arrested in 2013 for throwing a bong out a window in Manhattan and was on probation for a 2014 DUI until February 2017.

The former Nickelodeon child actress also took back control of her finances in June. In 2013, her mother Lynn received conservatorship over Bynes, and a mental health professional took over in 2014.

In April, Page Six reported that Bynes was attempting to work with Nickelodeon again. Bynes became a star after appearing on All That at 10 years old. She also had her own show, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002.

Bynes was seen for the first time publicly in four years in June.