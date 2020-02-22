Amanda Bynes Forced to Pay $5K Each Month for Treatment, So She’s Heading to Court to Challenge Her Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is speaking out again, this time to give fans details straight from the source about what is going on with her conservatorship case, which she plans to challenge in court. The 33-year-old former Nickelodeon star has been under conservatorship since 2014, following the legal turmoil and erratic behavior during 2013 and 2014. Now, she is seeking to challenge the case, a week after revealing she is engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 21, 2020 at 9:57pm PST

“Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: My conservatorship case. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month,” Bynes revealed in an Instagram video published late Friday, reports E! News. “There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I’ve asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bynes went on to thank her fans for “hearing me out” and apologized for sharing her issues in public.

“I’m sorry that this is what I’m dealing with and I’m sorry that I put my problems onto the Internet, but this is what life has come to,” the former All That star continued. “So thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all. Peace out. I appreciate your love and support. Love you guys! Bye!”

Unlike some of Bynes’ other posts, she kept the comments section open. Many of the comments have come from fans reaching out to show their support.

“As long as [you’re] healthy that’s all that matters,” one fan wrote.

“We support you!! Do what’s best for you babe,” another wrote.

“Don’t apologize for going through this!” another wrote. “It’s not your fault. Please continue to share and bring awareness to the horrors of conservatorships. You DESERVE reliable and affordable healthcare. We are all rooting for you.”

Bynes’ issues date back to 2013, when she was infamously hospitalized on a psychiatric hold following arrests on drug charges and troubling behavior. In 2014, her mother was given conservatorship of Bynes and her estate. That same year, Bynes was arrested for DUI and put in another involuntary psychiatric hold. She was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression.

The star’s life calmed down in 2017, when she said she was three years sober and wanted to act again. However, she decided to leave acting and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, where she earned an associate’s degree in 2019. However, she had a relapse in 2019 and lived in a sober living facility until December.

On Valentine’s Day, Bynes revealed she is engaged to Paul Michael. Under the rules of the conservatorship, Bynes cannot get legally married without her parents’ consent. The conservatorship is set to last through at least this August. In one Instagram video shared this week, Bynes said she and Michael have both marked a year of sobriety.

Photo credit: Getty Images