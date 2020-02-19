Amanda Bynes Teases New Clothing Line to Be Released in the 'Near Future'

Amanda Bynes is continuing with her passion for fashion, revealing to fans in an Instagram Story "check-in" Tuesday that she was planning on releasing a clothing line in the "near future."

"‘Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers! I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me," Bynes says in her Story, clad in a white hoodie.

Out to lunch with an adviser from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, from where she received her Associate’s of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development in November 2018 and has expressed interest in further receiving her Bachelor’s degree, Bynes said she was looking forward to the future of her career in fashion.

"I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online," she said before signing off. The What a Girl Wants star didn't give additional details on the line, but has long been pursuing an interest in fashion, which she talked about at length in her last public interview for Paper Magazine in December 2018.

"Instructors love her. Love her," said Kathi Gilbert, the assistant dean of admissions and one of Bynes' advisors, in the article. Professors have said they "wished all of their students could be like her," she added. "She's smart, she participates in class — she's an amazing student."

Bynes also has new love in her life, announcing her engagement to Paul Michael earlier this month on social media.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," she wrote alongside a photo of her massive ring.

Michael is a student, according to The Blast, who met Bynes during a rehab stint, but because of Bynes' conservatorship with her family, she is unable to marry him without a court's consent.

Photo credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images