Amanda Bynes Admits Herself Into Treatment Facility

Amanda Bynes’ lawyer confirmed the actress is back in treatment, months after her comeback PAPER Magazine interview.

Bynes’ attorney Tamar Arminak, revealed in a new interview that Bynes made the decision to head back into treatment herself, after beginning to not feel like herself in the aftermath of her return to the spotlight.

“I will tell you she’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances. This time around she realized herself after the recent PAPER Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [a] sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again,” Arminak told Access Hollywood. “And it was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

The confirmation comes over a month after TMZ reported Bynes had checked herself into a mental health facility after suffering a stress-related “relapse.”

The report, released in early March claimed Bynes entered the Los Angeles-area facility in January after she began to feel the pressures of being back in the public eye.

“Right now her day to day is really just focusing on her well-being. She’s exercising, yoga, she’s really focusing in on herself, which is very, very important,” Arminak told Access. “I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently.”

While Bynes had announced her plans to return to show business, Arminak revealed those plans are now on hold while she regains control of her mental health. However, the She’s The Man star plans to continue working on her fashion career, as well as working on her education at FIDM.

“She just had a birthday and she was very healthy, very happy on her birthday. And she mentioned that she really looks forward to coming back to her fashion life at FIDM, her friends there and get going on this line that she’s really interested in releasing,” Arminak continued. “She absolutely is still studying and she’s so amazed with FIDM because, as a school, they’ve been so supportive of her this entire time. She can’t wait to get back to the FIDM campus and be creative again.”

The attorney did not comment on how long Bynes plans on being at the facility, adding simply that it will be until Amanda feels health and ready.

The actress has been in and out of treatment since her first public outburst in 2012 and various encounters with law enforcement.