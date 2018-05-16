Amal Clooney’s Met Gala Outfit Change Infuriates Vogue and Designer Tom Ford

Amal Clooney turned heads on the Met Gala red carpet May 7 in New York City in a Richard Quinn ensemble, a metallic bustier and billowing train adorned with flowers worn over dark cigarette pants.

While she looked stunning on the carpet, Clooney went for an even more dazzling look once inside, changing into a crimson long-sleeved Tom Ford gown designed to give the impression of stained glass to go with the evening’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

According to Page Six TV, the human right’s lawyers outfit switch-up didn’t go over too well with Ford’s team as well as Vogue staffers, with Clooney appearing on the magazine’s May cover. Clooney also served as an honorary co-chair of the gala.

A source said that Ford and his team had worked for weeks to create Clooney’s gown, though she decided at the last minute to wear Quinn’s look. When she told Ford’s team, “they were annoyed, obviously, but they were gracious and said it was fine to go with [another designer], but they would prefer that Amal not wear the dress at all if she wasn’t going to wear it on the Met Ball red carpet.”

The source added that the fashion house hoped they could show the gown on another star at a different event if Clooney opted not to wear the sparkling creation.

As Clooney did end up switching into the Ford-designed gown, the team was reportedly “stunned” at the 40-year-old’s decision. Vogue, who had reportedly also pushed for Clooney to stay with Quinn’s outfit for the duration of the evening, and staffers, who coordinate the red carpet, were also reportedly unhappy with Clooney’s decision.

Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief and host of the Costume Institute’s benefit Anna Wintour discussed Clooney’s quick change during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, explaining that Clooney was concerned her red carpet look, which was made of foil, might tear.

“She wore this incredible dress on the red carpet that was designed by young British designer called Richard Quinn,” Wintour explained of Clooney. “But it was made of tin foil so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening so she went into the gift shop and she changed into this extraordinary Tom Ford dress that’s designed to look like stain glass.”

Photo Credit: Getty / George Pimentel