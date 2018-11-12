Alyssa Milano Reveals Home Still in ‘Jeopardy’ Due to Ongoing California Wildfires

The wildfires raging in California have currently claimed at least 31 lives and devastated communities, burning homes, businesses and more as they tear up and down the state.

Actress Alyssa Milano was one of those forced to evacuate, sharing a new update on the condition of her home on Twitter on Sunday night.

“UPDATE: Still evacuated. We’ve been under mandatory evacuation since Thurs. We’re safe. House is still in jeopardy. Still no power. Still dealing with flare-ups,” she wrote. “I’m going to rally tonight to receive the @ACLU Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award at the #BillOfRights dinner.”

The Insatiable star continued, “But my heart will be with our firemen and those whose heart is continually skipping a beat during these fires. I’m standing with you in solidarity.”

Milano has been updating fans on her situation since the fire began, initially revealing on Nov. 8 that she had to evacuate her home.

“I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots,” she wrote, adding that her husband was in New York and her horses were being evacuated by her trainer.

The next day, she tweeted, “Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern.”

On Saturday, Milano shared that she was waiting to hear whether her home would make it through the blaze.

The 45-year-old has also encouraged her followers to donate to the CA Fire Foundation, which can be done at //www.cafirefoundation.org/.

Other stars devastated by the fire include Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler, all of whom have shared that they have lost their homes or suffered major damage. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Lady Gaga were also forced to evacuate.

