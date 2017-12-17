Alyssa Milano Shuts Down Matt Damon With Open Letter Regarding Sexual Harassment

Vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, Alyssa Milano, wrote an open letter to Damon via Twitter on Friday following his controversial comments in an ABC News interview regarding Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual harassment allegations.

We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

“Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro,” Milano wrote. “We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted–even welcomed– misogyny. We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long.”

Damon’s comments were also blasted by ex-girlfriend and former co-star, Minnie Driver, who was taken aback by his words.

“Gosh, it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a a result, systematically part of the problem,” she wrote with the words, “profoundly unsurprising” in parenthesis.

Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising) — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

During his interview, Damon was critical of Weinstein but described the court of public opinion as a “culture of outrage,” and tried to argue that the level outrage should fit the accused crime. Milano described all forms of sexual harassment, from minor to major, as a form of cancer.

“There are different stages of cancer,” Milano wrote. “Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer. Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers.”

Photo: CinemaBlend