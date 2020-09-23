Alleged Trespasser Arrested Near Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Home After Refusing to Leave

✖

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello found themselves in the midst of a serious situation recently. According to TMZ, a man was arrested for trespassing near Vergara and Manganiello's property. The individual found his way into the gated community in which the couple lived and claimed that he was there to see Vergara's son Manolo.

TMZ reported that the man made his way into the community around noon time last week. Security officers on the scene then grilled him about why he was in the area. The man claimed that he was looking for Vergara's house and that he was a friend of her son's. Security felt that there was something awry about the situation, so they then contacted Manganiello. The Magic Mike star told the security officers that he didn't know the man and that he was not a family friend.

After Manganiello clarified the situation, security asked the man to leave. He allegedly refused to leave the premises. The police were then called to the scene. The officers reportedly gave him one final chance to leave the area peacefully, but he again refused to do so. Ultimately, the individual was arrested and booked for trespassing. As of right now, it's unclear how close he got to Vergara and Manganiello's home.

Vergara and Manganiello have been together for about six years now. They reportedly met at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in May 2014. Although, at the time, Vergara was still engaged to her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb. Following her split from Loeb, the America's Got Talent judge began a relationship with her now-husband. In December 2014, the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve during a trip to Hawaii, according to Cosmopolitan.

Manganiello even popped the question in Spanish, as he told Haute Living in 2015, "We had this big bay window [that I opened] and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring. I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome." The pair later got married in November 2015 at The Breakers, a glamorous resort in Palm Beach. The wedding was attended by around 400 people, including the pair's co-stars from projects such as Modern Family and True Blood.