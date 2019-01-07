Alison Brie Responds After ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Appears to Insult Her on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Alison Brie has responded to the onslaught of gossip columns claiming that Chrissy Metz insulted her on the Golden Globes red carpet, saying that she has “nothing but love” for the other actress.

Brie attended the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday in support of Netflix original series, Glow, while Metz was there for This Is Us. Metz even hung around for a pre-show interview on Facebook Live, where many thought they heard her call Brie “such a b—” on a hot mic. However, Metz denied the rumor, and Brie showed solidarity with her fellow actress in a post on her Instagram Story.

“Nothing but love for [Chrissy Metz]!!” Brie wrote over a photo of the two together from a previous event. “Rumors can’t keep us down!”

The story stemmed from a clip where reporters transitioned from Metz to Brie, who was at the other end of the red carpet. When asked if she knew Brie, Metz was cut off in the middle of a sentence. As many pointed out, she could just as easily have been calling Brie a “babe,” a “big star” or any other number of compliments.

Vanity Fair reporter Nicole Sperling was on the scene when the story first broke, and she was brought it to Brie on the red carpet.

“Just asked Alison Brie about this,” she wrote, in reference to one of the articles. “She had not heard about Metz’s comments and seemed very confused by the entire matter. ‘But why?,’ she asked. ‘I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.’”

Metz quickly denied insulting Brie as well.

“It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!” Metz tweeted. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

All in all, the moment seems to have been blown out of proportion by fans and gossip columnists. Meanwhile, both women were honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their contributions to the entertainment industry in 2018.

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. //t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019



Brie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her work on Glow. The award went to Rachel Brosnahan for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but Brie was still listed among some of the year’s finest performers.

The Golden Globes were full of other awkward moments and perceived sleights — both on the stage and off. The night has already produced a handful of viral clips and self-contained memes, with both celebrity fans and cinephiles wondering whether this bodes well for the rest of the award season to come.