Twitter Applauds Alison Brie for Addressing Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against James Franco

Alison Brie stood by her family when asked about brother-in-law James Franco’s allegations of sexual misconduct — and fans loved her response.

“I think that above all, what we’ve always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family,” the GLOW actress told E! News’ Guiliana Rancic at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday.

“Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do,” she continued.

At the 2018 #SAGAwards, Alison Brie addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against her brother-in-law, James Franco: “It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward.” pic.twitter.com/dG5uJJVko7 — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2018

Brie, 35, married Franco’s younger brother and fellow actor Dave Franco in March 2017.

The actress’ response comes after allegations against Franco surfaced on social media following his Golden Globes win for his role in The Disaster Artist earlier in January. Many called him out for wearing a “Time’s Up” pin to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual harassment, while others tossed around new accusations against him.

Following Brie’s interview, Twitter applauded her for the skillful, eloquent way she answered the uncomfortable question and sent messages of support for the SAG Awards nominee.

I’m so glad she addressed it cause I absolutely agree with her that no one should be quick to judge until you know all the factors of the subject. I support the #MeToo movement and #JamesFranco , thanks to Allison! — AARON PERRY – (Villagomez) (@AmazingAaron17) January 21, 2018

Alison responded so eloquently and responsibly. — Shellibeane♋️ (@Shellibeane69) January 22, 2018

I really felt this was such a well done answer by @alisonbrie supporting women while also supporting her family, both can be done. Also we shouldn’t take anything at face value and jump right on accusations by some, especially when not all facts are true or out. — Allison Kirby (@allison_kirby) January 22, 2018

Others criticized Rancic’s question in general, noting that Brie is not directly involved in the controversy and adding that E! News has some ‘Time’s Up’ related baggage of its own.

Such an inappropriate question. Why should @alisonbrie have to talk about allegations made against her husband’s brother on a night when she’s nominated?! — Jenna Darling (@jenndarling) January 22, 2018

Cornering this woman on camera to ask about her brother-in-laws misconduct allegations is beyond classless. Although, she handled this well. — tamara white hutchinson (@tamaratwhite) January 22, 2018

Seriously? @enews ! I wish she would have turned it around and asked so Rancic do you agree with E! handling of unequal pay for @IAmCattSadler — mendylarae (@mendylarae) January 22, 2018

At the Golden Globes red carpet event, Will & Grace actress Debra Messing and others slammed E! for its handling of an apparent pay discrepancy between hosts Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler. Sadler quit her longtime position with the network after she learned her male counterpart made “nearly double” her salary, despite being in similar positions.

Messing slammed Rancic and her network’s support for the “Time’s Up” movement — which includes a 50/50 by 2020 component advocating for equal job opportunities and pay between men and women — amidst the drama.

Meanwhile, Franco has been working to clear the air on the allegations made against him following the TV and film awards show. He appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to speak openly about the controversy and deny the claims of sexual harassment.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice… I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it,” he said.

“I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do,” Franco added. “As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to.”

Franco skipped an appearance at Critics’ Choice Awards following the accusations, but stepped back in to attend the SAG Awards on Sunday.

