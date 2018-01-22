Alison Brie Addresses Allegations About Brother-in-Law James Franco

Alison Brie said she is standing by her family as brother-in-law James Franco faces sexual misconduct allegations.

“I think that above all, what we’ve always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family,” the GLOW actress told E! News at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do,” she continued.

The 35-year-old Brie married Franco’s younger brother and The Disaster Artist co-star Dave Franco back in March 2017.

After Franco won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Disaster Artist earlier this month, while wearing a “Time’s Up” pin to show solidarity with the initiative against sexual harassment, allegations against him began to surface.

Accusers called him out on Twitter during the awards, and later spoke with the Los Angeles Times. Five women, including four who were students in his acting classes, accused Franco of predatory behavior and taking advantage of his power as a celebrity mentor.

Before the Times report was published, Franco addressed the allegations on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice… I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it,” Franco said.

“I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to,” he continued.

Franco skipped out on the Critics’ Choice Awards, where he won another award for The Disaster Artist. He is expected to be at the SAG Awards.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image