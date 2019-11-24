Alisha Wainwright’s Rep Breaks Silence on Justin Timberlake Sighting, Denies There’s Anything Going On

Alisha Wainwright is currently swept up in an online scandal after The Sun published photos of her and Justin Timberlake seemingly getting too comfortable with one another with out in New Orleans. The stars held hands under a table, Wainwright had her hand on the “Cry Me a River” singer’s thigh, and Timberlake had his arm around the actress’ waist at one point. The pair are currently filming the movie Palmer together in Louisiana, and they were out with the cast and crew at the time the paparazzi photos were taken. While an online uproar has swelled up due to Timberlake’s married status, Wainwright’s representative is going on the offensive and claiming that nothing is going on between the co-stars.

“There is no validity to the speculation,” Wainwright’s rep told Entertainment Tonight late Saturday.

The rep also provided a slightly longer statement to PEOPLE that ensured this was part of a celebration for the Palmer team.

The rep said, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

This falls in line with what other anonymous sources have been saying about the incident to other outlets.

“They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out,” a source told E! News. “There is nothing going on between them.”

“There is absolutely nothing going on between them,” a second source told the outlet. “They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

Timberlake nor his team have commented on the matter as of this writing. The same goes for Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, and her team.

Wainwright is an up-and-coming actress best known to fans of the Freeform series Shadowhunters. She played Maia Roberts, a werewolf with a heartbreaking past, in Seasons 2 and 3 of the supernatural series. She also stars in the Netflix show Raising Dion as lead character Nicole Warren. Nicole is the single parent to a young boy who begins to develop supernatural powers, much like a superhero.

She has also had guest roles on Criminal Minds, General Hospital, Lethal Weapon, Rosewood, Major Crimes and Switched at Birth. She might also seem familiar to NBA 2K17 players, as she provided the performance for Alanah Turner, a character in the basketball game’s career mode.

