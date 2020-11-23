Alicia Silverstone's 9-Year-Old Son Bear Gets His Long Hair Cut Months After Being 'Made Fun Of'

✖

Alicia Silverstone's 9-year-old son Bear decided to cut off his long locks just two months after the Clueless star defended him as he was bullied by other kids. The actress, who shares Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, shared a video of his hair transformation to her Instagram Sunday, during which the little boy admits he's "very" nervous about going for the big chop before seemingly appreciating his new style at the end.

"Yes, It’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up," The Baby-Sitters Club star captioned the video. "I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second." Silverstone explained that the reason Bear kept his hair for so long was "because he loved it so much," but now he is wanting to "try something new."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone)

Silverstone had a sneaking suspicion that Bear wouldn't have short hair for the rest of his life, but made it clear she stands by her son in whatever aesthetic choice he makes. "Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future," she noted. "No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes."

Silverstone's followers praised her for being a supportive mom through the big change. "Ahh the end of an era!!" one person commented. "Awwww he looks beautiful and so grown up ... how lucky bear is to have a mummy who has raised him to embrace everything!" another added.

The Kind Diet author revealed in September that her son was "made fun of" by other kids for his hair while on a trip to surf camp. "After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,’" she wrote on Sept. 27 on Instagram. "That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long."

Silverstone assured fans that she and Bear's father "aren’t going to stop him from being him,' continuing of their views on his hair, "He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!"