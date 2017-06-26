Alexandra Daddario’s New GQ Spain Cover Photo Is Baywatch On Steroids

Alexandra Daddario is taking her swimsuit game to new heights and showing off her hourglass shape even more than she did for her role in her most recent movie Baywatch. The 31-year-old actress was featured on the cover of GQ Spain this month and she took to Instagram over the weekend to share the jaw-dropping cover shot.

Thank you @gqspain A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

The brunette beauty posted the pic with the simple caption: "Thank you @gqspain."

The stunning cover shows Daddario sporting a blue one-piece swimsuit emerging from a swimming pool. The sexy swimwear features a cutout window over her ample cleavage and perfectly flaunts her trim figure. With her soaking wet locks brushed back out of her face, Alexandra stares down the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

Up Next: Alexandra Daddario Posts Hilarious Selfie With Alexandra Daddario

GQ Spain also shared an in-depth look at the Alexandra Daddario photo shoot. The montage of clips shows the San Andreas star sporting a variety of different swimsuits and outfits while striking a number of seductive poses.

Los lunes siempre son más llevaderos si son con @GQSpain y @AlexandraDaddario en la portada de #GQjulioagosto 💥Ya en el kiosco 💥 A post shared by GQSpain (@gqspain) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

Alexandra recently spoke out about how she manages to keep her body in tip-top shape.

More: Alexandra Daddario Reveals Ultimate Baywatch Photo

"I eat when I'm hungry," Daddario said during an interview with PEOPLE. "I try to stay away from anything unnatural, but if you are trying to stay healthy and you get too hungry, it will only be more difficult to stay away from things like too much sugar if you don't give yourself what you want sometimes. I'm focused on being healthy and not stressing or obsessing over food."

#alexandradaddario A post shared by TCP1 (@thecelebphotos1) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

She continued by saying: "I eat what I like, even if I know it's not ideal sometimes. You have to allow yourself to cheat. I know if I have some ice cream at night it's not going to affect me negatively. Enjoy your life!"

In addition to a healthy diet, Alexandra likes to mix in strength training and hot yoga.

"Regular exercise and yoga has made a huge difference in how I approach my diet because it makes feel better about myself," she said.