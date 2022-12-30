Alexandra Daddario Bares All in Skinny Dipping Instagram Post

Alexandra Daddario decided to have some fun for the holidays. The 36-year-old actress teased her fans with two Instagram photos of her wearing nothing while in the pool. In the first photo, the photographer, who is likely her husband Andrew Form, put his thumb in front of her backside to keep the photo as Instagram-safe as possible. The second photo shows The White Lotus star splashing water above her head with the mountain and trees shown in the background. And based on the caption, Daddario seems to be enjoying her vacation as she wrote, "Take a vacation from your problems, Bob."

Her followers seem to enjoy the skinny-dipping photos. One person wrote: "Anyone who gets to spend time outdoors with a casually naked Alexandra Daddario is winning at life no matter what they do." Another person joked: "The cameraman has experienced one of the best moments of his entire life."

Daddario married Form earlier this year. The two got engaged in August 2021 after making their relationship Instagram official in May of that year. "We got engaged then, but we had both agreed to marry each other one night in April 2021 after too much wine," Daddario revealed in an interview with Vogue in June. "I was visiting Andrew while he was working on Jack Ryan, and they were shooting in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons there so we could be by the beach. He went outside, and I followed him, and he turned around and proposed, and then we walked and had a piña colada."

Along with enjoying her time with Form, Daddario is getting ready for her new series on AMC called Mayfair Witches. The show will premiere on January 8, and it's based on the novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, Daddario plays the main character Dr. Rowan Feilding and she discovers that she is the heiress to the Mayfair dynasty which is a group of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit.

This is Daddario's first television role since starting in the first season of The White Lotus in 2021. Daddario played Rachel Patton on the HBO series and earned her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.