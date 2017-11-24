Alexander Skarsgard Thanks Hospital Staff ‘Who Saved My Life’

It looks like Alexander Skarsgard ran into some trouble this Thanksgiving holiday.

The actor shared a photo of his hand with a bloody cut to Instagram on Thursday. Though he didn’t cue fans in on how the injury happened, he said he had to visit the hospital for stitches.

In his holiday post, the Big Little Lies star thanked hospital staff for their help.

Today I give thanks to nurse Rosalie and doctor Taleb at the local hospital in Lachute, Quebec. Their swift and heroic action saved my life. #snitchesgetstitches A post shared by Rex Danger (@rexdanger) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:53am PST

“Today I give thanks to nurse Rosalie and doctor Taleb at the local hospital in Lachute, Quebec. Their swift and heroic action saved my life,” he wrote. He added the hashtag “#snitchesgetstitches.”

Fans flooded the comments with wishes for a speedy recovery.

Skarsgard is currently in Canada filming the movie The Hummingbird Project with co-stars Salma Hayek and Jesse Eisenberg.

The actor has presumably taken on a new look for the upcoming film as he recently debuted an odd new hairstyle.

Moonrise. A post shared by Rex Danger (@rexdanger) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Skarsgard looked nearly unrecognizable when he hit the red carpet at Louis Vuitton’s Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Exhibition in New Your City last month. He rocked his normal blond locks on the sides — but a shiny bald head on top.

The film, which is currently in production, is said to be about two high-frequency traders who go against their former boss to makes millions in a deal concerning fiber-optic cables.