Alex Trebek Estate Sale to Start This Week

It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since former Jeopardy! host, and TV icon, Alex Trebek died, and it's now reported that his estate sale will start this week. According to Deadline, Trebek's Studio City, California residence is having an open estate sale which is going on now and runs through Sunday, April 24. The outlet notes that there are many pieces of "art and sculptures" for sale, which include original artwork from John Howard Gould, such as "a lucite horse head, and a carved musk ox."

The sale will also feature home items such as furniture and rugs, as well as "old jerseys and T-shirts." In addition to the home furnishings and apparel, collectibles that belonged to Trebek will be for sale, "like a Japanese Kabuto helmet and sword, a complete set of Indian Tribal Series medallions with matching history books, and some autographed memorabilia." The famed TV personality's awards are also said to be available for purchase, with all sales being done in cash only. Finally, Deadline noted that parking may be an issue, as the sale is expected to bring out many interested parties, so they strongly recommend taking this into consideration for anyone thinking of attending.

Fans are lining up in Studio City for a chance to buy a piece of beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's life. https://t.co/aKW4EFQKe1 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 21, 2022

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, after fighting Stage 4 pancreatic cancer for more than a year. In a statement the same day, Jeopardy! producers confirmed the tragic news. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," read a tweet on the show's official Twitter page. "Thank you, Alex."

Earlier this year, Trebek's wife Jean spoke out about her husband's final days, saying that the show helped keep him alive. In an NBC special, Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, Jean sat down to speak with Savannah Guthrie about her husband's legacy, and shared that working for as long as he could is what kept him going. Trebek died in November after having previously been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"His gift was that he could be very resolute and he knew that the truth will not hurt you," Jean said. "And he wanted to, I think, empower people to move through whatever challenge they had in life with a sense of inner strength, inner dignity, and love." She went on to share that Trebek found strength in remaining the host of Jeopardy during his health battle. "Doing Jeopardy! really gave him a sense of purpose, a reason to wake up in the morning," Jean shared. "And I would say we all need that. We all need a purpose."

Jean went on to say, "I think, Savannah, that I knew his life was going to, on Earth here, would wrap up quickly when he could no longer do the show. But he wanted to finish strong. And he did. And he lived life on his own terms."