Alex Trebek: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Reacts to ‘Jeopardy’ Emcee’s Cancer Revelation

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajack is sending his support to Alex Trebek following news of his cancer diagnosis.

The Jeopardy! emcee broke the news Wednesday that he is suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Sajak released a statement on the news of his longtime friend’s diagnosis on Twitter.

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Trebek announced the diagnosis in a YouTube video published by the game show. In the clip, Trebek calmly announced the news of his dire diagnosis, as well as his plans to remain working on the show for its latest season.

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my long-time policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base,” he said. “I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.”

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

He ended the video announcement with a joke, saying, “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!” he said. “So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

The clip was reportedly filmed Wednesday on the Jeopardy! set. No other details were provided on the status of his condition or the future of the show.

Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy! since 1984. The host has struggled with health problems in the past when he suffered a minor heart attack in his homier 2007, and another in 2012. He also had to undergo surgery together blood clots from his brain.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.