Alex Rodriguez Responds to Rumor He Reached out to 'Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy

Rumors that Alex Rodriguez "reached out" to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy following the end of his engagement to Jennifer Lopez are not true, his representative told E! News Friday. A report was published in The Sun Thursday that the former Yankees player was trying to reconnect with the Bravo star with whom he was rumored to be having an affair in the months leading up to his breakup, but that she was "completely over it."

Rodriguez's rep, Ron Berkowitz, denied that any part of the story was true in a statement to E! News. "I'm not sure who's looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family." LeCroy, meanwhile, told Page Six she had no comment about the Sun report, adding, "As I mentioned before, I wish him well and happy to put this in my past."

Allegations that the former athlete and reality star were having an affair came to light on the Southern Charm reunion in January, but LeCroy denied ever meeting Rodriguez in person or doing anything physically apart from talking on the phone. Lopez and Rodriguez, who got engaged in 2019, denied that they were dealing with any relationship issues following the allegations and were moving forward with their wedding plans, but in April announced they had decided to go their separate ways.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez has since been spotted numerous times getting cuddly with ex Ben Affleck, and Rodriguez seemingly responded to his former fiancée moving on with a statement shared to his Instagram Story this week. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he wrote at the time. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."