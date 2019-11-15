Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Decades-Old Footage Calling Jennifer Lopez His ‘Dream Date’

Alex Rodriguez is proof that dreams really do come true. The former MLB player looked back on a decades-old video clip of him gushing over his now-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, in which he called her his “dream date.” On Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rodriguez opened up about the 1998 clip that resurfaced over the summer.

“That means that dreams actually do come true in America!” he quipped, adding, “But, Jimmy, it took me 20 years.”

“And by the way, the swagger with the hat backwards and the gum, you’ve gotta be young to be that cocky and that confident. Young and stupid,” he joked about his younger self.

With the couple’s wedding drawing nearer, Rodriguez, 44, said that the planning isn’t as bad as he thought it would be. “I would say it’s stressful, but it’s really not. You just let Jennifer plan everything and you say, ‘Alright!’” he teased.

When Fallon asked if the two would do a choreographed first dance, he didn’t seem so sure. “Anything to do with dance, I gotta just take a back seat. She’s a professional dancer,” he said. But there’s still hope for him yet. “When I have a few cocktails, I’m not awful. A little vodka, a little soda, I’m OK,” he insisted.

As far as a wedding venue, Fallon suggested having the nuptials at the Super Bowl, where Lopez, 50, will be performing at the Halftime Show.

“Everyone would love it. It would be the first time anyone’s ever done it. There’s like 100 million people watching. No one’s ever done a wedding during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, come on!” Fallon said.

“A hundred million people? We’re trying to think a little bit smaller, more like 100 people maybe?” Rodriguez replied, joking that if they had a Super Bowl wedding he could “save some money” and have Fox and the NFL pay for it.

Rodriguez popped the question back in March, and Lopez opened up their relationship in a June interview with Sports Illustrated. She talked about meeting Rodriguez back in 2005 when they were both married.

“We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds,” she recalled of meeting Rodriguez, who was married at the time to Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez was with her then-husband Marc Anthony. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”