Watch: Alex Rodriguez Adorably Interrupts Jennifer Lopez’s Interview for a Kiss

We love their sweet PDA! Alex Rodriguez crashed Jennifer Lopez‘s red carpet interview for a kiss after her Las Vegas show.

While chatting with Access Hollywood about her All I Have residency in Sin City, the “Ain’t Your Momma” singer, 47, opened up about her show and romance with the former MLB star. Towards the end of the interview, the former New York Yankees player, 41, snuck up behind the singer and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

“Good show, baby,” he said before walking away.

“He’s the best. He’s so cute,” Lopez said.

The Shades of Blue star couldn’t help but gush about her relationship with Rodriguez, which began earlier this year. “Everything’s great,” she said. “I’m very, very happy. He comes to the show a lot. He’s an amazing guy. He’s so supportive and loving. He’s a great guy, and we’re just having the best time. We’re blessed. We have great lives and we have great children. We’re just enjoying every minute of it.”

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May and has been living it up ever since. The jet-setting duo has reportedly already discussed marriage.

On Friday night, Lopez shared a black and white photo of the two “having so much fun” with Rodriguez putting his middle fingers up in the air.