Alec Baldwin Says Woody Allen ‘Renunciation’ Is ‘Unfair and Sad’

Alec Baldwin has made up his mind when it comes to Woody Allen.

After actors Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall pledged to donate their salaries from working on Allen’s films to charity, Baldwin took to the social media platform Tuesday to praise Allen and say he finds the public disapproval of Allen “unfair and sad.”

In the tweets, credited to the Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account, Baldwin said that any charges made against Allen by Dylan Farrow were never filed.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked with WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career,” he wrote.

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

According to Mashable, Dylan Farrow, who was adopted by Allen and actress Mia Farrow, says Allen sexually assaulted her in the attic when she was 7 years old. She first publicly accused Allen of the assault in a 2014 open letter published by the New York Times, in which she said he’d often “place his head in my naked lap and breathe in and breathe out.”

Allen has disputed her claim in the past.

Baldwin continued hours later with a new tweet arguing that sexual assault claims should be “treated carefully.”

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that [Woody Allen] is innocent? I think so,” he tweeted.

Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent?

I think so.

The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin quit using his personal Twitter account last year after receiving criticism for his opinions on the #MeToo movement. The actor expressed his sympathy for victims, admitting that his “goal is to do better in all things related to gender equality.”