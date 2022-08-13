Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Shooting Couldn't Have Happened Without Trigger Pull, According to FBI Analysis

Federal forensic investigators determined that Alec Baldwin could not have fired the gun fired in the shooting on the Rust set without pulling the trigger, ABC News reported on August 12. While filming the Western he produced and starred in last year, Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor thought he was holding a "cold gun" without live ammunition when the gun went off, and a live bullet struck Hutchins, killing her. Joel Souza, director of the film, was also injured.

According to the FBI report, an accident discharge test showed that the .45 Colt (.45 Long Colt) caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver used in the shooting could not have fired without the trigger being pulled. With the hammer in the quarter- and half-cock positions, the gun "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger," stated the report.

It was noted in the report that when the hammer was fully cocked, the gun "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional." When the de-cocked hammer was struck directly on a loaded chamber, the gun could fire a primer "without a pull of the trigger," which is typical for revolvers of that type.

Although it is unclear if they tested the same gun Baldwin used or a separate but identical one, the FBI notes that a properly functioning gun won't release a bullet and primer simultaneously when manipulated only by the hammer.

Baldwin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in December that he didn't pull the trigger. "The trigger wasn't pulled," he said. "I didn't pull the trigger."

In the sit-down interview, Baldwin said he had only pulled back the hammer on the gun and posed it for the camera while Hutchins offered positioning advice. After they finished, he released the hammer and claimed it fired without him pulling the trigger.

A criminal investigation into the shooting on set led to the release of the forensic report. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigating the homicide, they received the files and other FBI documents earlier this month.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator has reviewed the documents. The agency initially classified Hutchins' death as an accident, according to a postmortem report obtained by ABC News.

"Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest. Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set," read the report. "Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident."

As of yet, the local district attorney has not filed charges. The sheriff's office said on August 11 that detectives are waiting for Baldwin's phone records as part of their investigation.

According to TMZ, Baldwin said that he was cooperating and getting those records forwarded to New Mexico by local law enforcement a few months ago.