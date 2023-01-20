Hilaria Baldwin's Sweater Has a Message After Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Charges

Hilaria Baldwin was recently spotted in a sweater with a message after it was announced that her husband Alec Baldwin will face charges in the tragic Rust shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Us Weekly shared a photo of Hilaria that was snapped on Friday morning, the day after New Mexico authorities revealed the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin. In the picture, Hilaria is wearing a green sweatshirt with the word "empathy" emblazoned across the front.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident. In response to the announcement of the criminal charges, Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds." He added, "We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Hilaria Baldwin made a statement with her sweatshirt after Alec Baldwin was charged for the 2021 #Rust tragedy. https://t.co/5kattk092I — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 20, 2023

During an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the gun, stating that he has no idea why or how it fired a live round. This claim has been backed up by the film's Assistant Director, David Halls. In a previous statement to Good Morning America, Halls's attorney Lisa Torraco said, "Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard."

Baldwin is not the only one facing charges, as Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter," said Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed. "These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury." It has been reported that production will resume on Rust, but at this time there is no word on when cameras will begin rolling again.