Alec Baldwin Offers Relationship Advice to Niece Haley Baldwin and Her Fiance Justin Bieber

Actor Alec Baldwin has offered some relationship advice to his niece Hailey Baldwin and her fiancé Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Bieber recently announced their engagement, and Fox News reports that Alec shared his thoughts on the matter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” the 30 Rock actor said, adding, “Obviously, him in particular has this crazy superstar career.”

“I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago,” Alec continued. “And my wife [Hilaria] and I have four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids.”

“The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family. There’s movies I got offered when they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that in the budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family,” he went on to say. “And I hope they realize that. If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

Interestingly, while Bieber and Hailey have seen their relationship blossom in the last year, in a 2016 GQ interview the singer played coy when asked about the model.

During the conversation, Bieber confirmed that Hailey was just a friend, later adding that she was “someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together.”

He went to say that he had plans to get married one day, but wasn’t thinking about it at the time because of how busy he is.

“I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything,” he said. “I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.”

“I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them,” Bieber added. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard.… I just don’t want to hurt her.”

At this time, the young couple have not announced a wedding date.