Alec Baldwin Shades Daughter Ireland After Her Latest Photo

Alec Baldwin is not afraid to get honest — especially when it comes to family.

The actor and recurring beloved Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram over the weekend to weigh in on his daughter Ireland Basinger Baldwin’s latest racy photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the image, reposted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs, the 22-year-old model straddles a motorcycle while sporting a black bikini and an expression close to a smize. The risqué pose raked in thousands of comments and reactions from fans as Ireland captioned the shot with two words: “Stay extra.”

Naturally, Baldwin’s father quickly noticed the sultry snapshot and immediately shot back with a comment of his own.

“No. Just… no,” the 60-year-old wrote.

While Ireland didn’t reply to her father, it’s been known over the years that the two haven’t always been on the best of terms. Nearly a decade ago, Baldwin found himself in the news circuit for a leaked voicemail that had the actor criticizing his daughter and calling her a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

During a roast for Spike TV’s special, One Night Only: Alec Baldwin, Ireland addressed the controversy by teasing her father with a playful speech.

“I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father,” Ireland said at the show. “Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that — because I’m 6’2″ and I would kick his a—.”

In a somewhat serious note, Ireland added how that chapter in their life “nearly killed him emotionally.”

“I would see my dad that upset ever again,” she said at the roast. “Until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one.”

Things have gone positively for Baldwin since then. Earlier this year, Baldwin and his second wife, Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child. The couple are already parents to Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 20 months.

In addition to a recurring stint on SNL, Baldwin will be getting his own ABC hour-long talk show, which was announced earlier this year.

“I really want to make it about the guests and really get them talk, in a long form, because when you do these other shows like [Jimmy Kimmel Live, it’s a] great show, but you’re on the couch for 6 or 7 minutes, then you’re out of there,” Baldwin said. “Ours is like, either half an hour for, like, 2 guests, or a whole hour for one guest. So I think a lot of interesting things can happen if you have the right guest.”

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic