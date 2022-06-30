Alec Baldwin Interviews Woody Allen Amid 'Rust' Fallout: 'I Love You, Woody'

Alec Baldwin has been laying low since the accidental fatal shooting of director of cinematography Haylna Hutchins last Fall while filming Rust. But it doesn't appear from his recent announcement that he's avoiding controversy. Baldwin announced that embattled director Woody Allen is coming onto his Instagram account for a joint live interview. The interview took place on Tuesday, June 28. "Baldwin trails offs, displays the cover and back of Allen's recent book of short humor, then whispers into camera, "Woody Allen." "Who I love. I love you, Woody," Baldwin said in the announcement.

The actor and director are seemingly friends, with Baldwin working with Allen on multiple films, Alice (1990), To Rome With Love (2012), and Blue Jasmine (2013). Allen was recently the subject of an HBO documentary by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering titled, Allen v. Farrow, which analyzed the sexual abuse allegations against Allen made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen was also accused of physically abusing his children, including son Moses. In 1992, Farrow discovered nude photos of their daughter Soon-Yi, whom she had adopted in 1977 and who had been raised by she and Allen. The photos were discovered in Allen's apartment. Despite being together for over a decade, the former couple never lived together.

Soon-Yi was about 21 at the time of the photos and had met Allen at age 7. When she was 27, she and Allen, who was then 62, married. Together, they have two adopted children. Soon-Yi denies any abuse at the hands of her husband, even accusing Farrow of physical and emotional abuse. Soon-Yi denies Dylan's claims of abuse as well.

Baldwin brushed the expected criticism in his caption of the announcement. "ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here," and "COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation." "If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue," Baldwin wrote.

During the interview, Allen noted he has no interest in creating films much longer. "I will probably make one more movie, but a lot of the thrill is gone because it doesn't have the whole cinema effect. When I started, you would do a film and it would go to movie houses all over the country and people would come," he told Baldwin.