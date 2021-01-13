Alec Baldwin Has Reportedly Been Quarantining ‘For Months’ Separately From Wife Hilaria and Kids Amid Accent Drama

Alec Baldwin has been quarantining “for months” at a different house than his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their five children amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source told Us Weekly Tuesday. The 62-year-old actor has been living separately from his wife and their kids — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 4 months — while traveling back and forth to Manhattan for a work project, the insider said, as to protect everyone’s safety.

Alec has been living in a rental home in Amagansett, New York, that is about a mile away from his family’s Hamptons home, Page Six reported Tuesday, while his wife became the subject of a scandal over her heritage and ethnicity earlier this month. The 30 Rock alum said last month on Instagram that he was staying in a “guesthouse that’s near our house” amid the pandemic while traveling back and forth to the city.

“I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days,” he said at the time. “It’s not a lot of fun.” Despite the forced separation, the Baldwins were able to celebrate Christmas all together, with Hilaria sharing a photo of the whole clan clad in matching festive pajamas on her Instagram account.

Not long after the holidays, Hilaria became the subject of public scrutiny after her public claims of being Spanish were alleged to be part of a “decade-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person” in a viral Twitter thread. The Living Clearly Method author addressed the claims that her Spanish accent was faked in a Dec. 27 Instagram post, revealing that her birth name was Hillary Hayward-Thomas, and she had been born in Boston, not Spain as she had previously publicly claimed. Hilaria denied lying about her heritage, however, blaming journalists for long publishing inaccurate information about her that she never corrected.

She added that her family spent a lot of time in Spain as she grew up, which made the culture partly her own. “My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home,” Hilaria wrote at the time. “Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”