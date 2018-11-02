Alec Baldwin Arrested After Parking Lot Fight

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested after allegedly getting in a fight with a man over a parking spot, TMZ reports.

The outlet reports that Baldwin was in New York City on Friday morning when he got into an argument with another man over a parking spot near 10th Street and 5th Avenue, according to witnesses.

Law enforcement sources say that the fight began after the other man took a parking spot Baldwin was eyeing. The two men reportedly got into an argument, with Baldwin allegedly punching the other man. A witness says Baldwin yelled “f— off” during the altercation.

Police were called and Baldwin was arrested. The Blast reports that the 60-year-old was processed at the NYPD’s 6th Precinct station house in Greenwich Village and it is currently unclear what the actor’s charges will be.

The other man involved in the fight reportedly has a swollen jaw.

Baldwin was previously arrested in 2014 for disorderly conduct after he was riding his bike the wrong way on a New York City street. The actor was stopped by police, who asked for identification to give him a summons. At that point, Baldwin allegedly began yelling at police. He was issued two summonses, one for disorderly conduct and another for riding a bike against the flow of traffic.

“Police stated that he got belligerent and started arguing with them and using profanity,” Deputy Chief Kim Y. Royster told CNN at the time.

The 30 Rock star was not carrying identification and police took him into custody.

In 2013, Baldwin chased a photographer outside of his apartment in New York City and allegedly used an anti-gay slur when speaking to him while also yelling, “Get away from my wife and the baby with the camera.”

In a statement on MSNBC’s website following the incident, Baldwin wrote, “I did not intend to hurt or offend anyone with my choice of words, but clearly I have — and for that I am deeply sorry. Words are important. I understand that, and will choose mine with great care going forward.”

Baldwin and wife Hilaria share four young children and Baldwin is also dad to adult daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

After the 2013 incident, Ireland defended her father on Twitter.

“Sometimes we let our tempers get the best of us,” she wrote, via E! News. “Tempers are like wildfires. Something or someone can easily fuel the fire…It takes a lot of strength for someone to release their anger.”It takes a lot of strength and SUPPORT for someone to grow and become a better person. We all say things we don’t mean. We all say things we can’t take back.”

“For someone who has battled with anger management issues, my dad has grown tremendously,” Ireland continued. “My dad is far from a homophobe or a racist.”

