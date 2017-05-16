Alan Thicke’s Sons Make Damning Claim About His Wife And The Late Actor’s Estate

Robin and Brennan Thicke, the sons of late actor Alan Thicke, are taking their stepmother, Tanya Callau, to court after she allegedly threatened to damage the Growing Pains star's legacy by spreading bad press in the tabloids.

"Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke and his brother Brennan are the co-trustees of Alan's living trust. The two filed a petition in order to "honor the memory of their father, protect his legacy, and prevent his testamentary intentions from being undermined by avarice and overreaching of his third wife, Tanya Callau."

Alan Thicke passed away at age 69 after his aorta ruptured while playing hockey with his youngest son Carter.

Alan Thicke and Tanya Callau married back in 2005. They signed a prenuptial agreement prior to tying the knot. According to THR, "Thicke left each of his three children equal shares of a Carpinteria ranch, 75 percent of his personal effects and 60 percent of his remaining estate, according to the petition. He left Callau the ranch's furnishings, 25 percent of his personal effects, a $500,000 life insurance policy, all of his death benefits from pensions and union memberships and 40 percent of his remaining estate. He also provided that she could live at the ranch, as long as she paid for its expenses and maintained the property."

Alan's sons are saying that Callau claims the prenup is no longer valid.

"Now that Alan is dead, Tanya claims there are numerous problems with the Trust and the Prenuptial Agreement," attorney Alex Weingarten wrote in the petition. "Tanya asserts that there is no chance the 'Prenup' could withstand legal challenge and that she has very significant community rights in the Trust's assets and rights of reimbursement with respect to improvements to the Ranch. Tanya also claims 'Marvin rights' asserting that she had to forgo opportunities to pursue and advance her own career in order to support Alan and be his companion and partner, including raising Carter."

The documents also show Weingarten claiming that Alan Thicke's wife has "threatened to make her claims fodder for 'tabloid publicity' unless the Co-Trustees agreed to participate in a mediation and succumb to her demands."

The Thicke brothers are requesting that the court provides guidance and instructions as to determining what property technically belongs to the trust, and what is the other separate property. Alan Thicke's sons also want to know whether Callau's claims that the prenup is invalid are correct.

"My clients made every effort to resolve this without the need for going to court," Weingarten said. "The only thing they care about is protecting the legacy of their father and honoring his intentions. That is exactly what we are going to do."

