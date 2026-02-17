Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Francis Ford Coppola Pay Tribute to ‘The Godfather’ Star Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall’s The Godfather colleagues are mourning his death after the Oscar winner died Sunday at the age of 95.

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, both of whom starred with Duvall in The Godfather: Part II, looked back on their time working with Duvall in statements to Deadline on Monday, with Pacino remembering him as a “born actor.”

“It was an honor to have worked with Robert Duvall,” said Pacino, 85, who also starred in the first Godfather film alongside Duvall. “He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him.”

Added De Niro, 82, who joined the Oscar-winning film trilogy in its second iteration, “God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he Rest in Peace.”

Oscar-winning Godfather filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola also honored Duvall with an Instagram post. “What a blow to learn of the loss of Robert Duvall,” Coppola, 86, wrote alongside photos of his time working with Duvall on numerous films. “Such a great actor and such an essential part of American Zoetrope from its beginning: The Rain People, The Conversation, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, THX 1138, Assassination Tango.”

Duvall’s death was announced on Facebook on Monday in a statement from the actor’s wife, Luciana Duvall.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” Luciana wrote. “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.”

She continued, “His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”