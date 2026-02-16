Acting Icon Robert Duvall Dead at 95

Robert Duvall, one of the most beloved actors of the 21st century, has died. He was 95.

Duvall died at his home on Sunday, according to his wife, Luciana. In a public statement, she assured fans of the Godfather and Apocalypse Now actor that he was “surrounded by love and comfort” when he passed. She also expressed the family’s gratitude for fans’ support over the years.

Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen in ‘The Godfather,’ the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. This scene takes place in the Don’s home office, summer of 1945. Initial theatrical release on March 15, 1972 from Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” Luciana wrote. “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented.

“In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Duvall starred in some of the most iconic movies for the most iconic movies of the 1960s and 1970s, such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, True Grit, Bullitt, The Conversation, Network, M*A*S*H and the 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in 1983’s Tender Mercies as country singer Mac Sledge.

