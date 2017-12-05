AJ McLean on Nick Carter Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘He’s Innocent’

Pop singer Melissa Schuman recently claimed that Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter raped her in 2002, an allegation the singer has denied, and his bandmate AJ McLean has also come to Carter’s defense after the allegations.

Speaking to TMZ at LAX on Monday, McLean said that he supports his bandmate.

“I totally support my brother,” McLean said. “He is a gentleman and a scholar and a father and a dear friend and I completely support him. I think it’s all bogus.”

“I do also want to let everyone know that I do also support the #MeToo movement,” he continued. “I don’t want anyone to discredit any victims, anyone that’s been through such horrible situations in their life, but I support my brother, I think he is innocent and I love him.”

McLean then commended those who have the “strength” to come forward, before reiterating his support for Carter.

Carter’s former Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna Burgess, has also defended the singer.

Schuman wrote on her personal blog that Carter had invited her to his house when she was 18 and he was 22. She brought her roommate, and Carter eventually led her to the bathroom where he performed oral sex on her despite her emphatic protestations.

Schuman claimed that Carter then demanded she perform oral sex on him before taking her to his room and raping her despite her allegedly telling the singer she was a virgin and waiting until marriage to have sex.

“He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me,” she wrote. “Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.’ He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer.”

