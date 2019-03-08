‘Airwolf’ Star Jan-Michael Vincent’s Cause of Death Revealed

After news broke of Airwolf actor, Jan-Michael Vincent’s sudden passing this past February, the death certificate revealed by authorities on Friday afternoon reveals the ’80s TV star died from cardiac arrest.

Vincent, who was best known for his ’80s heartthrob status on the CBS series Airwolf, died on Feb. 10, TMZ reports. He was at a North Carolina hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at the time of his death. The news outlet reports that no autopsy was performed and that he was later cremated. He was 74.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In 2012, Vincent nearly died after an infection required his right leg to be amputated.

In addition to Airwolf, Vincent worked in Hollywood steadily for three decades and appeared in a number of other TV series like Police Story, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Lassie and Nash Bridges. He also starred in films like The Mechanic (1972), Damnation Alley (1977), Hard Country (1978), Buffalo ’66 (1998) and alongside Burt Reynolds in Hooper (1978).

The former heartthrob’s final role was in 2002’s White Boy.

Airwolf, which aired from 1984 to 1986, told the tale of renegade pilot Stringfellow Hawke, who goes on missions with an advanced battle helicopter as part of a deal with an intelligence agency to look for his brother.

The series made Vincent a massive star; he was reportedly the highest-paid actor at the time, earning $200,000 per episode. However, the series was so short-lived largely in part to Vincent’s cocaine abuse.

A number of fans have taken to social media to mourn Vincent’s death.

Rest in Peace Jan-Michael Vincent He had been in bad shape for several years, but we choose to remember him as the cool, sexy guy he was on Airwolf. pic.twitter.com/rJ4kHNcGRK — Sci Fi Museum (@hollywoodscifi) March 8, 2019

“Rest in Peace Jan-Michael Vincent. He had been in bad shape for several years, but we choose to remember him as the cool, sexy guy he was on Airwolf,” one fan wrote.

“RIP Jan-Michael Vincent. So cool in AIRWOLF, but his appearance in BUFFALO ’66 is my favorite Jan-Michael performance. Was really happy to see him in it,” wrote screenwriter Brian Lynch.

RIP Jan-Michael Vincent. So cool in AIRWOLF, but his appearance in BUFFALO ’66 is my favorite Jan-Michael performance. Was really happy to see him in it. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) March 8, 2019

Vincent is survived by his wife, Patricia, and daughter, Amber.

Photo credit: Getty Images