Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton had a cute comeback for a social media follower who speculated she went under the knife for her killer curves. After posting a video to her Instagram showing off her bikini body on a pre-Christmas vacation, she responded to one follower who told her she had a great surgeon, "Wow … this is the greatest compliment. My surgeon is @nyricanmama," and tagging her mom, Nilda Felix, in the reply. She later opened up about the interaction in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the 2023 Daytime Emmys: "I think it was really hard for me to pull it together, being a mom, feeling like I didn't have enough time for myself in that sense of going to the gym... and then seeing a comment like that, I was like, 'I look good enough that someone thinks this was surgery? That's amazing!' I was like, 'I've done something right, that someone thinks I paid someone a lot of money to look like this.'"

For the former Cheetah Girl, she says the assumptions are simply a reflection of the constant scrutiny women are under. "It just really [comes] down to the idea of women, we are so hard on ourselves, we beat ourselves up and to somebody else we probably look like a million bucks, or what they dream of, or what they think looks like plastic surgery or perfection," she explained. "What they didn't see was the cellulite that was in the back of that photo. But that's just the reality of getting older and genetics. And I can thank my mom for that, too."

Bailon-Houghton has been open about her six-year infertility struggle. Before welcoming her son Ever via surrogate, she privately suffered multiple miscarriages. Despite the heartache, becoming a mother, and in a way she never imagined, has been a huge payoff. She still desires to one day carry her own child. But in the meantime, she's basking in parenthood with her husband, Grammy-winning gospel singer, Israel Houghton.