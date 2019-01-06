‘The Real’ Co-Hosts Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai Reportedly Feuding With Tamera Mowry

The Real talk show co-hosts may be at odds over contract negotiations.

According to a new report, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Loni Love have a higher salary (with Mowry making the most out of the group), and are refusing to help Adrienne Bailon and Jennie Mai with their contract negotiations.

“Once they won the Emmy, Jeannie and Adrienne started complaining about how they knew they weren’t being compensated the same as their fellow co-hosts Loni and Tamera,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They were even talking about staging a walk out.”

Bailon and Mai reportedly looked to Mowry-Housley and Love for support during negotiations, but they were apparently denied such help.

“Initially, they wanted both Tamera and Loni to support them in their quest to get better deals on the show, but when both ladies declined that definitely meant that lines were drawn,” the source added.

According to the source, Bailon and Mai feel like the hosts are divided into “the Haves and Have-Nots.” Adding, “That’s the term they’d use to address the pay discrepancy between them.”

The backstage tension over the salaries reportedly led to a heated disagreement between Mowry-Housley and Mai back in September as the panel discussed the sexuality of Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie.

“That argument had nothing to do with whether two puppets were in a same-sex relationship and had everything to do with the drama going on behind the scenes,” the source told the outlet.

The subject was reportedly raised once again after Mowry-Housley took a hiatus from the show following her niece Alaina Housley’s death in the tragic Thousand Oaks shooting.

“Of the four hosts, Tamera has the highest salary. And while she was gone from the show, the ratings jumped,” the source said.

Mowry-Housley returned less than a month after the shooting, returning in an emotionally-charged episode.

“I’m OK.…I’m sorry,” she said during a late November episode. “Our family’s been through a lot, but the interesting thing about grief is that you’ve gotta find the balance of moving forward and grieving at the same time. It’s just been a little over two weeks…she would want me to be here. And she would want me…sweet Alaina…to move forward. I don’t like to say move on, because I don’t think I’ll ever move on with the fact that she’s not here with me or with our family.

“But she would want me to move forward and to use her voice as a catalyst for change, and that’s why I am here today,” she continued. “And I just appreciate the outpouring love and support from everybody. That sweet 18-year-old girl impacted people in such a positive way, and that’s how we’ve been able to move on, the love as my beautiful sister-in-law Hannah said at my niece’s memorial, that’s what we need more today love.”