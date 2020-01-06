See Adele’s Transformations Over the Years

Adele has been in the public eye since she released her first album, 19, in 2008, and like many stars, she’s switched up her style a few times over the years.

When she first started out, the then-20-year-old favored a no-fuss routine and comfortable options, ultimately finding a look of her own that she stuck to for several years throughout the massive success of her albums 21 and 25. In 2019, she lost a noticeable amount of weight, slightly changing her style but still keeping her overall vintage aesthetic.

Scroll through to look back at the singer’s transformation.

Early beginnings

When she first started out, Adele had side-swept bangs and favored heavy eyeliner, often wearing her hair in a bun or a ponytail. She favored a casual style and often performed in cardigans and other loose clothing.

New ‘do

Soon, her hair started making its way into a bouffant, accenting the singer’s ’60s-inspired beauty look and vintage style.

Finding her groove

In 2012, the British star cut her hair into a long bob, which she often wore curled at the ends. At the Grammys that year, she showed off what would become one of her favorite awards show options, a long-sleeved gown covered in beading.

Street style

She went even shorter in 2015, which was also around the time she elevated her street style to a luxe bohemian vibe.

Switching it up

Adele’s ensemble for the 2016 BRIT Awards was a rare departure from her usual shimmering selections, with the mom of one choosing a ruffled red gown to accept her trophies that night.

On tour

Her look for her Adele Live 2016 Tour became her staple concert attire — her hair in a sleek blond bob and a glittering, long-sleeved long dress as her outfit of choice. Here, she performs in Washington, D.C. in a sparkling navy gown.

A new look

In 2019, Adele made headlines for her weight loss, which fans first noticed when she shared a photo of herself from Drake’s birthday party in October, to which she wore an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress, her hair and makeup still ’60s-inspired. “I used to cry but now I sweat,” she joked in the caption.

With the Grinch

That December, she shared a pair of snaps from her holiday party, posing in a silk gown with a sweetheart neckline and a bold red lip, her hair in classic Hollywood curls.

