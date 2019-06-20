Adele Posts Spice Girls Video, but Fans Lock in on Her Beautiful Hair

Adele recently posted a video of her going to a Spice Girls concert, but fans seemed to lock in on her beautiful hair.
Earlier this week, the singer shared an Instagram post that contained pictures and video clips from her trip to see the iconic pop group during a reunion concert.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Down in the post comments, however, fans could not stop raving about how much they were loving Adele‘s hair, with one fan commenting, “I want my hair like Adele’s.”
View this post on Instagram
Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️
“I’m the only one that see [Adele] look like Katy perry with her blond hair???” another fan asked.
“Looking great Adele,” someone else complimented.
The new post comes just two months after it was announced that Adele and her husband of three years Simon Konecki are splitting up.
In the weeks since, the singer has reportedly had a more active social life and is working on her physical fitness.
View this post on Instagram
This is 31…thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, “Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.”
“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” the source who is reportedly close to the singer added. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.”