Adele Posts Spice Girls Video, but Fans Lock in on Her Beautiful Hair

Adele recently posted a video of her going to a Spice Girls concert, but fans seemed to lock in on her beautiful hair.

Earlier this week, the singer shared an Instagram post that contained pictures and video clips from her trip to see the iconic pop group during a reunion concert.

Down in the post comments, however, fans could not stop raving about how much they were loving Adele‘s hair, with one fan commenting, “I want my hair like Adele’s.”

“I’m the only one that see [Adele] look like Katy perry with her blond hair???” another fan asked.

“Looking great Adele,” someone else complimented.

The new post comes just two months after it was announced that Adele and her husband of three years Simon Konecki are splitting up.

In the weeks since, the singer has reportedly had a more active social life and is working on her physical fitness.

According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, “Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.”

“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” the source who is reportedly close to the singer added. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.”