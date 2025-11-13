Adele Is Making Her Acting Debut

Adele is making her jump to acting.

The Grammy winner is set to make her acting debut in the adaptation of the Anne Rice novel Cry to Heaven.

Deadline reports that Adele will be starring alongside Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannemann, and Lux Pascal. Tom Ford wrote the screenplay and will direct and produce through his Fade To Black production company.

Cry to Heaven, published in 1995, is set in 18th-century Italy and brings to life the “decadence beneath the shimmering surface of Venice, the wild frivolity of Naples, and the magnetic terror of its shadow, Vesuvius,” per the book’s listing on Amazon. “This is the story of the castrati, the exquisite and otherworldly sopranos whose graceful bodies and glorious voices win the adulation of royal courts and grand opera houses throughout Europe. These men are revered as idols—and, at the same time, scorned for all they are not.”

The film is in pre-production in London and Rome, with principal photography set to begin in mid-January for an anticipated late fall 2026 release. Cry to Heaven will mark Adele’s acting debut, but she previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 2020 and also made a cameo on Ugly Betty in 2009. The British singer-songwriter most recently wrapped up her two-year Weekends with Adele residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2024.

In September 2024, Adele announced she’d be taking a hiatus from music. She told fans in a social media video that she’s “not the most comfortable performer. I know that, but I am very comfortably good at it, and I really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done, and probably the longest I would ever do.” Adele admitted that after the residency, she “will not see you for an incredibly long time.”

It seems that with Adele putting music on hold for a bit, she’s able to put her focus toward other passions, both old and new, such as acting. It’s unknown if Cry to Heaven will just be a one-and-done for her, but since filming has not yet started, fans will just have to wait and see.