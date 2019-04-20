Adele Fans’ Tweets Prove They Are Crushed After She and Husband Split

Adele fans sent messages of support to the singer on social media following news of her divorce to entrepreneur Simon Konecki.

The “Hello” singer’s representatives released a statement Friday revealing the couple had decided to split after being together for nearly eight years. They tied the knot in 2017 and share son, Angelo.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement to the Associated Press. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Many fans chose to look at the positive side of the sad news, joking about how the split might influence her next album.

Sorry to hear about @Adele divorce💔 but baaaaybeee y’all know that album finna be all kinds of life 👌🏽 — Sinn🧚🏽‍♀️🧚🏽‍♂️ (@AbvThaAvrg) April 20, 2019

“It’s official, Adele has broken up with hubby Simon Konecki. This is bad news for Adele fans!” one Twitter user commented. “And, for SINGERS who thought they could win a music award next year!”

“I feel bad for thinking about Adele’s album before her divorce sjdjdjsjd but I have a feeling this will be more of a freedom/self healing type of record since there’s been signs for months,” another user commented. “I’m ready when she’s ready!! Hope sis is taking care of herself and her baby.”

“Like, I’m sad that Adele and her husband are getting a divorce, but I’m also very aware that because of this, we are guaranteed a fire new album full of heart-wrenching numbers, which is exactly how I like my Adele albums,” a third user commented.

Many other fans, however, took time to reflect on how the singer must be feeling after separating from her longtime partner.

Me learning Adele has gotten a divorce and that love is dead: pic.twitter.com/YjhpyjCEG9 — Omar Soussi-Stark Gang since 96 (@omarksoussi) April 20, 2019

“Not happy to hear about Adele‘s situation.. But seriously divorce is not an overnight decision.. They probably have been bearing shit for a very long time..,” one Twitter user commented.

“I hope Adele overcomes her divorce with strength and self-love. She is more than the artist/songwriter we all know,” another user wrote.

Adele, whose birth name is Adele Adkins, and Konecki kept their relationship and private life largely out of the spotlight. The singer opened up about the relationship just a few months before she announced she was expecting her first child in 2012.

The singer revealed she was a married woman during a concert in Brisbane, Australia in 2017, after months of speculation.

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record,” she said at the time. “Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.”