Adele’s Divorce Going Forward, But Major Details Will Be Kept Secret

Almost a year after they revealed that they had split, a new detail has been revealed about Adele and Simon Konecki’s divorce. According to the Daily Mail, Adele previously requested to keep the details of her $171 million divorce from Konecki, a charity entrepreneur, private. Now, it has been revealed that her request for privacy has been granted by a court in Los Angeles. Adele, whose full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, and Konecki share a 7-year-old son named Angelo.

The Daily Mail reported that the singer and her estranged husband will share custody of their son. However, they noted that many other details about their divorce will be kept private. The publication reported that “financial, sales or other confidential business information” will not be made publicly available. In April 2019, Adele and Konecki announced that they had split. The couple reportedly wed in 2016 but had been together since 2011.

“Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that,” a source told The Sun regarding this new update about the couple’s divorce. “They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

Adele and Konecki released a statement to the Associated Press in April upon the news of their separation. In their statement, the couple related that they were committed to raising their son, Angelo, together. They also touched upon a desire for privacy, echoing the recent reports regarding details about their divorce.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement read. It was reportedly given to the Associated Press by the musician’s representatives, Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Prior to their split, the couple spent time in both London and Beverly Hills, per PEOPLE. Shortly after it was revealed that they were parting ways, it was reported that Adele gifted him a house in the Los Angeles area that was close to her own property. At the time, PEOPLE also revealed what a source had to say about what made their relationship work, which mainly focused on the couple raising their young son.

“The reason her relationship works with Simon is because they are on the same page,” a source told PEOPLE. “Their priority is their son, and Adele loves being a mother. Angelo is a very happy little boy.” While fans might be curious about the couple’s divorce proceedings, it’s clear that they might not receive any details anytime soon, as Adele and Konecki wish to keep details about their separation private.