'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer Reunites Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Paris

The official trailer for Murder Mystery 2 is here, bringing Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler back together with a bang. The trailer starts with a shocking scene where a van rams through the wall of a cafe in Paris, France and Nick and Audrey Spitz (Sandler and Aniston) climb out apologetically. The duo do not seem too eager to get into another dangerous caper.

Nevertheless, the trailer outlines how a mystery comes to knock the Spitzs lives off course. The two are visiting their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) for his wedding on his private island when he is kidnapped and held for ransom. Nick points out that this makes every guest a suspect, but not everyone believes they are the best detectives for the job. Still, they wind up heading to Paris in the hopes of saving their friend and confronting his kidnapper.

According to Netflix's official synopsis, Murder Mystery 2 finds the Spitz couple trying and failing to get their private investigation agency off the ground. They hope that this kidnapping case will be the thing that does it, but it could also be another high-profile failure. It is set 4 years after the first movie, which premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Murder Mystery is considered one of the biggest commercial successes among Netflix original films, but it was not a critical success by any means. In it, Nick Spitz is a New York police officer while Audrey is a hairdresser on a poorly planned vacation in Europe. They wind up as last-minute guests on a billionaire's yacht and they solve a series of murders against all odds.

The first movie has an average score of 4.7 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, with just 45 percent of reviews considered positive. The critical consensus on that site reads: "Murder Mystery reunites Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler for a lightweight comedy that's content to settle for merely mediocre."

Still, the movie set viewership records in its time and it's no surprise that Netflix opted to order a sequel. It remains to be seen whether fans will return after seeing the first one, but it's worth noting that a big draw for Murder Mystery was that it reunited Sandler and Aniston after the 2011 rom-com Just Go With It. That movie has an even lower average score of 3.9 out of 10, so their star power may be enough to bring audiences out no matter what.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres on March 31, 2023 on Netflix. The first movie is streaming there now.