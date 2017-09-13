Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are gearing up to welcome a new member to their growing family.

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she and her husband of three years, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and The Voice are expecting.

“ROUND 2…..” the 28-year-old wrote alongside an image of herself in a bikini, showing off her baby bump.

Levine and Prinsloo are parents to daughter, Dusty Rose, who they welcomed one year ago this September. Dusty Rose made her grand debut at her father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony this past February.

Levine told the crowd he was one of the “luckiest people who’s ever lived,” adding that it had nothing to do with him.

“It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people,” Levine said. “I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”

In an exclusive with PEOPLE a source tells the publication that the doting parents are happy to add another member to their family.

“They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them,” the source said.

Photo credit: Twitter / @FSmeebyda, Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin