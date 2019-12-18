Adam Driver Suddenly Rushes out of ‘Fresh Air’ Interview After Hearing Himself Singing in ‘Marriage Story’

Adam Driver found himself in a bit of an awkward spot during a recent interview with Fresh Air‘s Terry Gross. At one point, the Marriage Story actor even walked out of the interview, leaving those at Fresh Air a bit shocked.

According to Variety, Driver was in NPR’s New York City studio recording the interview while Gross was in Fresh Air‘s main office in Philadelphia. He appeared on the program in order to promote his appearances in Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the interview, Driver actually walked out after Fresh Air played a clip of his character in Marriage Story singing a rendition of “Being Alive.” Now, one of Fresh Air‘s executive producers, Danny Miller, is speaking out on the situation to Variety.

“We don’t really understand why he left,” he said. “We were looking forward to the interview—Terry thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on [Fresh Air] in 2015—so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story.“

Miller went on to note that the Fresh Air production team was aware that Driver does not like to listen back to clips of himself performing, as the actor said as much during a 2015 interview with the NPR program.

“We knew from our previous interview with Adam Driver that he does not enjoy listening back to clips of his movies (that isn’t unusual, a lot of actors feel that way),” Miller continued. “So Terry invited him to take off his headphones while we played back the 20-second clip, and that our engineer in New York would cue him to put his headphones back on after the clip ended (we also did this during our 2015 interview). But this time around, after the clip concluded we were informed by our engineer in NY that he had walked out of the studio, and then left the building. We still don’t understand why Adam Driver chose to leave the interview at that point.”

Just as Miller noted, Driver has made it clear that he’s not fond of listening to and watching his own performances.

“Yeah, no, I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it,” Driver said during his appearance on Fresh Air in 2015, per Variety. “And then wish I could change it, but you can’t. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change.”

Driver has yet to open up about his most recent interview with the radio program.

Photo Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images