Adam Driver Lighting up a Cigarette During Standing Ovation at Cannes Draws out Social Media
The Cannes Film Festival has returned after skipping the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to say that attendees are thrilled to be back to the glitz and glamour would be an understatement. Adam Driver and Marion Cottilard's new musical Annette has been one of the most talked-about films of Cannes so far, mainly due to the reveal that Driver sings an original song while performing oral sex in the film. Variety reported that part of the excitement around Annette and Cannes at large manifested in a five-minute standing ovation for the film after it ended.
While the well-reviewed and allegedly creative film may have earned such effusive applause, but Driver seemed a bit uncomfortable with being the recipient of such praise. During the ovation, the Star Wars actor was seen lighting up a cigarette, which of course inspired many, many hot takes on social media.
"Adam Driver smoking in the middle of his f------ standing ovation officially ruined every other men for me for good," wrote one enthusiastic Twitter user.
We are on Minute 5 of the ANNETTE standing ovation and Adam Driver has begun smoking a cigarette pic.twitter.com/F56r0W0nGL— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 6, 2021
"Adam Driver is a head taller than everyone, gets a standing ovation, wears a 20k watch, smokes a cigarette, eats coochie twice in the movie, refuses to elaborate, and leaves," quipped another fan on Twitter.
ADAM DRIVER SMOKING IN HD, GOOD MORNING TO ME pic.twitter.com/3V1L3YxJjm— ju | loki & annette spoilers (@harleivy) July 7, 2021
"no thoughts just adam driver clapping hands with his cigarettes on," wrote another Driver stan.
adam driver lighting up cigarettes in 2021: a trilogy pic.twitter.com/3mw67hvmHd— ashley 🪐 (@benswolorat) July 6, 2021
"Adam Driver is a f------ menace to society," tweeted another overwhelmed fan.
adam driver hurries to be the first to leave and chuckles to himself “deadly silent” as the applause fades pic.twitter.com/DbaZEy8rU0— M 🌙 (@m_bee4) July 7, 2021
adam driver fandom in one picture pic.twitter.com/Hgdbalddmv— ju | loki & annette spoilers (@harleivy) July 5, 2021
"adam driver smoking in the annette 5 minute standing ovation at cannes has changed the course of my life," tweeted another fan.
mister adam driver at cannes, everyone pic.twitter.com/egQrAzEKuO— holly ☻ (@driverdesire) July 6, 2021
leos carax really meant it when he said adam driver has an extraordinary face and body and he’s gonna prove it with annette pic.twitter.com/jA2Mvr7fkS— M 🌙 (@m_bee4) July 5, 2021