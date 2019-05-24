Adam Driver Lighting up a Cigarette During Standing Ovation at Cannes Draws out Social Media

The Cannes Film Festival has returned after skipping the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to say that attendees are thrilled to be back to the glitz and glamour would be an understatement. Adam Driver and Marion Cottilard's new musical Annette has been one of the most talked-about films of Cannes so far, mainly due to the reveal that Driver sings an original song while performing oral sex in the film. Variety reported that part of the excitement around Annette and Cannes at large manifested in a five-minute standing ovation for the film after it ended.

While the well-reviewed and allegedly creative film may have earned such effusive applause, but Driver seemed a bit uncomfortable with being the recipient of such praise. During the ovation, the Star Wars actor was seen lighting up a cigarette, which of course inspired many, many hot takes on social media.