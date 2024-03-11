Actress Vikki Richards Found Dead After Apparent Home Invasion

British actress Viscella Richards, known by the stage name Vikki Richards, has been found dead at her home in the Caribbean. The retired actress, whose film credits include Zeta One (1969) and Black Snake (1973), was found with her hands bound inside her bedroom in North Valsyn, north of Trinidad, on March 6 after a suspected robbery. Richards was 79.

Richards, who lived alone after retiring to Trinidad and Tobago 20 years ago, was found dead on her bedroom floor by a caregiver who came to check on the actress after calls to her phone went unanswered, according to Newsday. When the caregiver arrived at the tome at around noon, she discovered the front door unlocked. When the caregiver entered the home, she found the kitchen and bedrooms ransacked and called police.

(Photo: Jack Kay/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Image)

"The gate was open when she was found and the door was open. So whoever was there was let in by her," Richards' friend, barrister Sir Timothy Cassel KC, told The Sun. "Whether she knew them or not, or whether they manipulated her vulnerability, who knows? It's terribly sad."

Richards' body was discovered on her bedroom floor with her hands bound, and a district medical officer declared her dead at the scene. According to authorities, there were no other marks of violence on Richards' body. Police believe the actress may have suffered a heart attack during the robbery. The hard drive from the security cameras were also reportedly stolen. Richards' family said jewelry was stolen, but they are uncertain if anything else was taken from the home.

After moving relocating from Trinidad and Tobago to the UK as a child, Richards returned to the Caribbean later in life. The retired actress reportedly had dementia and lived alone prior to her death, her family telling Newsday that Richards wanted to maintain her independence and did not think she needed help. She did, however, recently agree to have a live-in caretaker and was in the process of finalising arrangements.

"She was just beautiful, and I don't mean in just appearance, but her soul was beautiful," relatives said. "She worked with the Little Carib Theatre and had several programmes on local television. One of those was a show called Building Your Dreams. She was an outgoing person. She loved to perform – she never stopped."

Richards began her career on stage before appearing in TV's The Onedin Line, Return of the Saint, and Howard's Way. She also appeared in several films, including the 1969 movie The Love Factor and 1973's Black Snake.