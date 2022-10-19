Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update.

On her Instagram Story on Monday, Porojnicu shared a photo of her left wrist, which was bandaged, simply captioning it "Monday." She went on to explain, per The Sun, "I'm many things but clumsy too – which is hilarious but also painful." The soap opera star did not share any further details, so it remains unclear exactly how Porojnicu sustained the injury. The severity of the injury is also unclear. Porojnicu has not provided any further updates at this time.

The Romanian-born actress is best known for her role of Alina Pop in Coronation Street, the beloved British soap opera that was created by Granada Television and has been airing since December 1960. Porojnicu joined the series in 2019 as Alina, the former girlfriend of Tyrone Dobbs who came to the country from Romania in 2019 as a victim of human trafficking. She ended up working in a nail bar in Weatherfield, and after the sex trafficking ring was exposed by Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and undercover police informant Jan Lozinski (Piotr Baumann), Alina returned to the UK, where she got a job at Underworld and started a relationship with Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

"The thing what really helped me, at least at the beginning, was the fact that I find myself in Alina's situation when I came here I the UK with big dreams," the actress previously said of her character, per Metro. "I just wanted to work for a better future and earn money, that was it. I was a bit naïve – I didn't know I'd need to sign a contract or I to know about these people more."

Prior to landing her role as Alina on Coronation Street, Porojnicu studied at the Caragiale National University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest. She moved to London with just £300 to her name when she was 22 and began work Pizza Express as a waitress, using her income to pay for acting classes and travel to and from auditions. She left Coronation Street in 2021 following appearance in more than 100 episodes, and is next set to star in the film Sumotherhood alongside the film's writer, director and star Adam Deacon, as well as Jennifer Saunders, Ed Sheeran and Jaime Winstone. Her other credits include KSI: On Point, Aircrash Confidential, and Fault Condition, among others.