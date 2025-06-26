Actress/Reality TV Star Reveals Death of Mother From ‘Bad Health Condition’: Sana Khan Speaks Out

Actress and reality TV star Sana Khan is mourning the loss of her mother.

The Special OPS star shared the heartbreaking news in a Tuesday Instagram Story post that her mother, Saeeda, had died following a prolonged illness.

“Inna Lillahi Wa inna ilaih rajioon,” began the post, which roughly translate to, “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.” She continued, “My beloved mother mrs Saeeda has back returned to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition.”

Khan did not specify what health condition her mother had battle prior to her passing, nor did she share her mother’s age. The former Big Boss star went on to share that the burial service would be held that same day at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 9:45 p.m. local time.

“Namaz-e-janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after Isha salat @ 09.45. Your prayers for my mother will be helpful,” the post read. “Your prayers for my mother will be helpful.”

Khan received plenty of support following her mother’s passing, with fans flooding the comments section of her most recent Instagram post with condolences. One person wrote, “Sorry for your mother being passed away, definitely such a huge loss, may Allah grant her Jannah ! Many prayers.” Another person said, “my heart is praying a lot for you,” with a third adding, “May allah grant your mother the highest place in heaven summa ameen.”

According to News 18, several of Khan’s close friends were seen visiting her home Tuesday to pay their respects, including comedian Munawar Faruqui’s wife Mehzabeen Coatwala.

After making her acting debut in the 2005 Bollywood film Yehi Hai High Society, Khan went on to star in numerous Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language films and series. She is well-known for her roles as Kavita Patil in 2014’s Jai Ho, as well as Sonya in Special OPS. She also competed on the Indian reality show Bigg Boss, as well as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, per IMDb.

The star, who stepped away from acting in 2020, had a notably close bond with her mother, writing in a touching 2023 Instagram post showing her mother tying her shoes, “There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother’s love. Had to post this coz we always forget the love n sacrifices they make for us. No matter how old ur u will always be a chota bacha for them.”