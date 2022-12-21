Actress Disha Patani Reveals Injury

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is recovering following a "clumsy" accident that left her sporting some bandages. The Project K star shocked fans on Instagram earlier in December when she dropped a photo of herself icing her injured leg, Patani quipping in the caption, "Can I be injury free for a week why am I so clumsy."

Patani did not share details of her injury or how exactly she sustained it. In the photo, which was shared to her Instagram Story, the actress could be seen resting her right foot and ankle in a bowl of ice water. The injury thankfully didn't seem to be too severe, because Patani was later spotted out and about enjoying dinner with her friends. A video shared on social media showed the actress donning a pink ensemble, which was paired with a bandaged leg. Following the evening out, Patani again updated fans. On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo of her foot and leg in what appeared to be a compression sleeve, writing, "Back to same old recovery." She has not shared any further updates.

Patani is known and loved for her work in Hindi films. After becoming the first runner-up of Pond's Femina Miss India Indore 2013, Patani made her film debut in the Telugu film Loafer in 2015. Just a year later, she went on to land her first Hindi film release with the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which recounted the life story of MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Her role as Priyanka Jha earned her the Stardust Awards for Superstar of Tomorrow – Female and IIFA Awards for Best Female Debut. Since then, Patani has gone on to star in a number of other titles, including Kung Fu Yoga (2017), Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019), Malang (2020), and Ek Villain Returns (2022).

Patani is next set to appear in Yodha. Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, per the Times of India, the movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The movie is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and is set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. Patani is also part of the upcoming Project K, which will be headlined by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas.

Outside of acting, Patani is an avid social media user. Even amid her injury, the star continued to post updates to her Instagram, on Dec. 3 sharing a gallery of images of her enjoying time at the beach.