Actress Accused of Stealing Gold

Popular social media star and emerging Telugu actor Soumya Shetty, also known as Soumya Killampally, has been arrested by the police for her alleged involvement in a gold theft case reported on February 23, reported Times of India.

A retired employee of the Indian Postal Department named Janapala Prasad of Dondaparthy, India, reported the theft of 750 grams of gold ornaments from his residence, prompting an investigation by the police.

Eleven people were initially suspected based on the fingerprints and CCTV footage obtained from Prasad's apartment. Out of the eleven suspects, three were detained and questioned by the police, including Shetty.

A active influencer, Shetty has also gained popularity on social media such as Instagram, and she has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as The Trip (2021) and Shivam (2015).

In the past eight years, it came to light that Shetty and Maunika, a daughter of Prasad, had developed a close relationship. The two of them became acquainted at a film audition event. Maunika's residence was reportedly a frequent destination for Shetty, who closely observed her lifestyle and valuable possessions, according to News 18.

The police allege that she exploited the family's trust during these visits in order to gain access to their home. According to authorities, Shetty managed to gain access to the bedroom through the bathroom multiple times, making off with gold ornaments weighing a total of 1 kilogram.

In the end, the theft was discovered one day when some members of Maunika's family went to a wedding and returned to find that the gold kept in the bedroom had disappeared. In light of the fact that Shetty was one of those who used to enter the bedroom often and was well aware of the gold stocks in the room, suspicion fell on her. Upon the complaint being filed with the Vizag City Police, the accused was immediately apprehended and a First Information Report was filed regarding the gold theft.

As per the police, Shetty confessed to her involvement in the theft and that 74 grams of gold had been recovered from the house. She protested her inability to return the rest of the stolen gold and allegedly threatened the officers that she would end her life, authorities said.